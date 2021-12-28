New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of New Year 2022, Disha Patani jetted off to the island nation, Maldives, for a quick vacay. On early Monday, the actress was snapped arriving at Mumbai airport alone, and after 24 hours of her arrival, finally, she has dropped a hot pic on her social media handle, giving a sneak peek into her beachy vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the actress showed off her perfect abs and toned body in a maroon printed bikini, posing against the blue sea as the sun rose in the background. She didn't caption the image rather dropped a sunrise emoticon.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

In another post on her Insta story, she can be seen enjoying the sunrise and the early morning view of the sea.

Here have a look:

As the fans were wondering who clicked Disha's stunning pic, Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, teased his fans with an oh-so-hot slow-motion video, coming out of the blue sea showing off his abs. He also didn't caption the video rather dropped a fish emoticon.

Here have a look:

Though Disha was spotted at the airport alone but seeing Tiger's video, one can say that even he is present in the Maldives. The couple seems to be in a hush-hush relationship for years and is in no mood to officially confirm it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani has several movies in her kitty, namely Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria, Ekta Kapoor's KTina and recently announced action thriller Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna.

On the other hand, Tiger has two films to release in the year 2022, namely Ahmed Khan's Heropanti 2, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria, and Vikas Bahl's action thriller Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv