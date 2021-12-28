New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of New Year 2022, Disha Patani jetted off to the island nation, Maldives, for a quick vacay. On early Monday, the actress was snapped arriving at Mumbai airport alone, and after 24 hours of her arrival, finally, she has dropped a hot pic on her social media handle, giving a sneak peek into her beachy vacation.
Taking to Instagram, the actress showed off her perfect abs and toned body in a maroon printed bikini, posing against the blue sea as the sun rose in the background. She didn't caption the image rather dropped a sunrise emoticon.
Here have a look:
In another post on her Insta story, she can be seen enjoying the sunrise and the early morning view of the sea.
Here have a look:
As the fans were wondering who clicked Disha's stunning pic, Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, teased his fans with an oh-so-hot slow-motion video, coming out of the blue sea showing off his abs. He also didn't caption the video rather dropped a fish emoticon.
Here have a look:
Though Disha was spotted at the airport alone but seeing Tiger's video, one can say that even he is present in the Maldives. The couple seems to be in a hush-hush relationship for years and is in no mood to officially confirm it.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani has several movies in her kitty, namely Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria, Ekta Kapoor's KTina and recently announced action thriller Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna.
On the other hand, Tiger has two films to release in the year 2022, namely Ahmed Khan's Heropanti 2, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria, and Vikas Bahl's action thriller Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv