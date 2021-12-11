New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Disha Patani leaves no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining her fans. The actress often posts photos and videos on her social media handle, giving her fans a jaw-dropping moment. Apart from great acting skills, Disha Patani is also a fitness freak. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself strutting in front of a mirror.

In the video, Disha can be seen wearing a sports bra and paired it with vibrant pink shorts. The actress walks in front of a large mirror wall with her phone in hand, in what appears to be a gym room. Sharing the video, the actress dropped a Panda emoji in the caption. The post has so far garnered above 10 lakh views and more than seven thousand comments.

Fans of the actress have bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Apart from fans, Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff also commented on her post as he dropped fire and clap emojis. Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff commented saying, “Gawd Damn!” with a hot face emoji.

A few days back, Disha uploaded a set of pictures in which the actress looked absolutely stunning. Sharing the picture, Disha dropped a cherry blossom emoji, which is a staple on her Instagram timeline.

Even though the actress is always on the go with her hectic schedule, she manages to take time off for vacations. The actress was recently in the Maldives as she shared a bunch of pictures giving her fans a major vacation vibe. In the picture, Disha can be seen posing next to a seaplane.

On the work front, Disha was recently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. The actress will be seen in Ek Villian 2 co-starring ara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham.

