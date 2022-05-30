New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is not just a wonderful actor, but also an amazing dancer. She has shown some spectacular dance moves in the super hit songs like Slow Motion, Do You Love Me and many more. She shares many fitness-related videos on social media and hops on to some social media dance trends as well. Now, the actress has proved her dance skills with this amazing video on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "Vibin..".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha looks gorgeous in a beige crop top and side slit trousers and paired the outfit with a hat and sneakers. She can be seen grooving to the song DODO by Tayc.

A few days ago, Disha hopped on to the 'Jiggle Jiggle' dance trend on Instagram and shared a fun yet amazing dance video. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Chillin..". Tiger Shroff reacted to the video with a laughing emoticon. Meanwhile, Elli AvrRam commented, "Loool" with a laughing and a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

In this video, she hopped on to another Instagram trend and danced to the song High School by Nicki Minaj. She wrote, "Girls on set".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Here, Disha can be seen dancing to the song Woman by Doja Cat. She wrote, "Throwback to us just chilling #womandancechallenge #dojacat".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen in Ek Villian Return, along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will also star in Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra and has already wrapped shooting for the film. She will be seen in the high budgeted film Project K, along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Project K is reported to be a science fiction film. The team of Project K welcomed Disha and the shooting for the film has already started. Disha was last seen in Radhe, also starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav