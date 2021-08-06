Disha Patani keeps dropping throwback pics from her beach vacay, and every bikini pic hits her fans differently.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's most sexy actress Disha Patani never shies away from showing off her well-toned body. Often she shares her pics on her social media handle in a bikini or body-hugging short dresses. Recently, our beach baby treated her followers with a throwback picture from her vacay in the Maldives.

In the picture shared by the Malang actress on her Instagram handle, she can be seen enjoying on the shore in a rosy pink bikini. However, what caught our attention was her matching hat which was like a cherry on top. Disha's this pic is sure going to make her fans yearn for a beach vacay. She captioned the picture with a pink flower emoji.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

This is not the first time Disha took away our hearts in a sexy bikini. The actress keeps dropping throwback pics from her beach vacay, and every bikini pic hits her fans differently. Earlier, she dropped a sensuous photo in a leopard print bikini set covered in sand. She captioned this picture with a flower emoji.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha surely loves beaches, which is quite evident from her pics. Her other post is right out of the water, wherein she can be seen in a pearl white bikini set, enjoying a dip in the crystal blue water of Maldives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha is one such actress who known how to keep her followers hooked to her page. Here have a look at a few of her best bikini pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film co-starred Randeep Hooda and her rumoured boyfriend's father Jackie Shroff. MS Dhoni actress will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina, and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor.

