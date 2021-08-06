Disha Patani flaunts her beach body in pink bikini, pic sets internet on fire
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's most sexy actress Disha Patani never shies away from showing off her well-toned body. Often she shares her pics on her social media handle in a bikini or body-hugging short dresses. Recently, our beach baby treated her followers with a throwback picture from her vacay in the Maldives.
In the picture shared by the Malang actress on her Instagram handle, she can be seen enjoying on the shore in a rosy pink bikini. However, what caught our attention was her matching hat which was like a cherry on top. Disha's this pic is sure going to make her fans yearn for a beach vacay. She captioned the picture with a pink flower emoji.
Here have a look:
View this post on Instagram
This is not the first time Disha took away our hearts in a sexy bikini. The actress keeps dropping throwback pics from her beach vacay, and every bikini pic hits her fans differently. Earlier, she dropped a sensuous photo in a leopard print bikini set covered in sand. She captioned this picture with a flower emoji.
Here have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Disha surely loves beaches, which is quite evident from her pics. Her other post is right out of the water, wherein she can be seen in a pearl white bikini set, enjoying a dip in the crystal blue water of Maldives.
View this post on Instagram
Disha is one such actress who known how to keep her followers hooked to her page. Here have a look at a few of her best bikini pics:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film co-starred Randeep Hooda and her rumoured boyfriend's father Jackie Shroff. MS Dhoni actress will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina, and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv