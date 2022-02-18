New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Disha Patani always manages to make headlines. Whether it is about her acting skills or her fitness regime, Disha always appears in the headlines. Apart from being drop-dead gorgeous, Disha is also a major fitness enthusiast and often treats her fans with her gym posts. Recently, the actress again shared a new workout video on social media which is doing rounds on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Disha uploaded a video where she can be seen doing five sets of 80 kg rack pull exercises. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg" followed by a dog emoji. The actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness and always enthralls her fans with these skills.

Take a look at Disha’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

The post has garnered above 20 lakh likes and more than 2 thousand comments. While fans have spammed the comment section with fire and heart emoji, Elli Avrram commented, "Damn D!!!!!" and dropped a clap and lit emoji. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, commented, "You're fireee," followed by an array of lit emojis. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also commented and called Disha "Beast!"

Disha is seen doing various forms of martial arts as well. From kickboxing to flying kicks, makes sure that her workout regime is different every time. The actress enjoys a fan following of 48.8 million on her Instagram profile, and her fans are always impressed with her fitness videos. Disha Patani workouts at Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna's gym. Disha, Tiger, and Krisha are often spotted working out together.

While talking about Disha's work front, the actress was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan. The film was helmed by Prabhudeva. The actress will next appear in Ek Villain 2 alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen