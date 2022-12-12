Disha Patani Dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic After Breaking Up With Tiger Shroff? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. Earlier this year, the news of the two breaking up surfaced widely on social media. Though Tiger and Disha never confirmed or denied their break up, Disha Patani has lately been seen hanging around often with friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

According to reports, Disha Patani was rumored to have found love in Aleksandar Alex Ilic. While Disha Patani has not responded to any such speculations, her friend has now clarified his stance on the news.

Aleksandar Alex Ilic spoke to Times Of India in an interview and said that Disha and him have been there for each other whenever they have felt low. "Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other. I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks,” Aleksandar was quoted as saying to Times Of India.

“The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories," he added.

Aleksandar Alex Ilic was also asked whether Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are still going out together, to which he replied, "I am no one to comment about anyone else. Well, I am close to both of them, and yes, we do hang out together.”

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani shared a close bond. The rumors of them dating first started doing the rounds when they featured together in the 2016-song ‘Befikra’. The two then went on to feature in a film together. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starred togetherin ‘Baaghi 2’ that released in 2018. The diva also featured in ‘Baaghi 3’ that released in 2020 in a special song alongside Tiger Shroff.