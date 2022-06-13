New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has not just impressed everyone with her performances in the films, but she has also impressed everyone with her fitness videos on social media. Disha often posts videos and photos related to fitness and can be seen doing amazing action sequences in some of her videos. Let's take a look at times when Disha Patani gave us major fitness goals.

In this video, Disha can be seen flying some kicks and teaching a lesson to a bad guy. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Just a regular day at the gym".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

In this video, Disha can be seen flaunting her strength as she lifts a dumbbell. Tiger Shroff commented on this post and wrote, "Ripped".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Here Disha showed that she will fight if someone will trouble her pet, Bella. She wrote, "Don’t mess with Bella".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Here the actress can e seen flaunting her kicks. She wrote, "Triple kick".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

In this video, Disha can be seen doing exercises for her back. She wrote in the caption, "Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha has also shown fitness goals in the movies like Bharat. Even though her screen time was short in the film, the actress impressed everyone with her dance and action sequences. Moreover, in the songs like 'Do You Love Me', Disha impressed the audience with her dance skills.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will star in Project K, along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The team of Project K welcomed Disha and the shooting for the film had already started. It was reported that Project K is a high-budgeted science fiction film. Apart from Project K, Disha will star in Ek Villian Return, along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will be seen in Yodha and has already completed shooting for the film. The movie will star Sidhartg Malhotra.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav