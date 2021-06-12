Disha Patani Birthday Special: Not many know that Disha suffered a memory loss during the filming of Salman Khan's Bharat.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The epitome of beauty and grace, Disha Patani, is going to celebrate her 29th birthday on June 13, 2021. The actress who became the national crush after featuring in Cadbury's Silk advertisement is now one of the finest actresses of Bollywood. The actress keeps her fans on their toes by dropping her stunning pics on her social media handle. She drives the fans crazy with her pics and creates a buzz on every entertainment portal from time to time. Apart from being a gorgeous actress, she is also a fitness freak who never misses her training session even after suffering from a major accident during the shooting of Bharat.

Disha Patani made her debut in the entertainment industry with Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej and later went on to make her debut in Bollywood alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actress, and she went on to star in several films, including Baaghi 2, Malang and Bharat. The actress has also starred in the Chinese comedy-action film Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan.

We all know about her professional life, however, the actress has managed to keep her personal life under wraps, including her alleged relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. So, ahead of her birthday, we have brought you some lesser-known facts about the actress that will leave you stunned:

- Not many know that Disha suffered a memory loss during the filming of Salman Khan's Bharat. As per a report in Mid Day, the actress was quoted saying, "I lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything”. The actress had suffered a major head injury while she was training on a concrete terrace floor for her role as a circus performer.

- Not MS Dhoni, Baaghi was supposed to be her Hindi debut movie, however, later Shraddha Kapoor was cast for the role. The reason for this witch is still a mystery.

- Apart from being an actress, Disha is also an App developer and had developed an app that helps her fans stay connected to her. The app is available on the Google store.

- Disha has dated popular TV actor Parth Samthaan, however, the two parted ways after Disha found about his relations with Vikas Gupta.

- Disha Patani is a beach baby, and her vacation pics stands as proof.

