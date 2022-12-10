'Disgusting And Disrespectful': Hansal Mehta Slams Dream 11 Ad Featuring Rishab Pant

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took a jibe at Dream 11's recent ad featuring cricketer Rishab Pant. In the ad, Rishab Pant is seen trying his hand at classical singing in a hilarious manner. Hansal Mehta thus called the ad to be very 'disgusting' and 'disrespectful.'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Instagram story where he stated, "This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and its rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down."

Rishab Pant was seen collaborating with the Dream 11 venture, where he was wondering to become a classical singer, however, he indeed followed his dream of becoming a cricketer.

The whole ad is hypothetical keeping the wicketkeeper's stance in front of the mics while portraying the character of a classical singer. Hansal Mehta also posted the same on his Twitter account, where writer Munish Bharadwaj further replied that the ad was in bad spirits, it does not warrant being taken down.

The writer further stated, "It's in bad taste. Sure. Agreed. But why pull it down? IMO, Freedom of expression should be absolute as long as it's not inciting violence or harm to anyone. Also, art and its rich traditions will remain intact forever but silly ads like these will be forgotten in seconds."

Hansal Mehta further roped in and replied, "Sure Munish. You have every right to think so. I'm offended and I have a right to say so. Same FoS." The filmmaker also said, "And yes, maybe asking for it to be pulled down might be too much to ask. It's a way of telling advertisers to be sensitive and respectful - particularly of one tradition that, like sports, transcends race/religion/borders and is one of the greatest unifiers. Do not ridicule it."

The comment section again saw writer Munish Bharadwaj's reply quoting, "Yes. Can't argue with that. But we all agree that this is in extremely poor taste. Disgusting."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is a renowned name in the Bollywood industry, mainly known for his critically acclaimed films including 'Shahid', 'Aligarh', and many others. He also directed the blockbuster 'Scam 1992.' Meanwhile, on the work front, Mehta is currently working with Kareena Kapoor on an untitled project, which will be a suspense thriller.