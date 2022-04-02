New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has responded to actor Will Smith's resignation, saying that it has accepted the resignation and will "continue to move forward" with disciplinary proceedings against him.

David Rubin, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in a statement, addressed the resignation and ongoing controversy. "We have received and accepted Mr Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," said Rubin in a statement sent to People magazine.

Rubin added, "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18." The statement came in response to Smith announcing his resignation after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Will Smith's publicist told news agency ANI that the actor will accept the consequence of his actions and said, "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

Will Smith had hit Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada, who is suffering from Alopecia. He further added, "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home."

Will Smith said in his statement that he has betrayed the trust of the Academy. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work," Smith stated.

The actor added, "I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate."

Earlier, Will had apologised to the Academy and Chirs Rock for his behaviour at the event. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

He further wrote, "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

(With Agency Inputs)





Posted By: Simran Srivastav