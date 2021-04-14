For KKR, the match started on a good note, in the first innings, Andre Russell outshined by taking 5 wickets and registering a hattrick.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Badshah seems to be very disappointed with his players after Kolkata Knight Riders lost the match to Mumbai Indians by merely 10 runs on Tuesday. For KKR, the match started on a good note, in the first innings, Andre Russell outshined by taking 5 wickets and registering a hattrick. The bowlers did a great job in choking MI's runs and letting them make only 152. Well, the second innings also started on a great note with Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill batting their way out.

However, their fortune started dwindling after Nitish Rana gets stumped by De Kock, followed by Shakib-Al-Hassan. KKR was on the verge to win the match, but they gifted their last five overs to MI by chasing only 20 runs.

After seeing this performance, SRK took to his Twitter handle and apologised to all the KKR's fans for the 'disappointing performance'. He wrote, "Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!"



Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

Even, KKR captain-skipper Eoin Morgan expressed disappointment when he was asked about the defeat. He was quoted saying to Star Sports host after the match, "Yeah, it's disappointing. A lot of the time we played good cricket, certainly, the first half and a majority of the chase. We made mistakes, hopefully, we can iron them out.

Meanwhile, KKR's next match is going to be against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 18, Sunday.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his film Pathan, which is scheduled to release in 2022. After two years, he will be making his full-ledged appearance in a movie. The film also stars Salman Khan in a cameo role. Not just this, this year, he will be appearing in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in a cameo role, as himself.

