New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been the headline grabber of the month. From nepotism to drug abuse in the tinsel town to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Manikarnika actress has unapologetically spoken her mind about various issues lately.

Now in another controversial claim, Kangana in an interview with a news channel, highlighted the issue of casting couch in Bollywood and the pressure female actors face in the industry.

The actress claimed that even successful female stars have faced issues in the industry. She said that if any female actor wants to be a part of a film they need to make the director or actor happy. She also said that many actors, superstars, A-listers, and Big Superstars expect actresses to behave like wives on the sets of the film.

Speaking on issue, Kangana said, "Main yeh nahi kehti ke main sabko generalise kr ri hu. But, main jisko mili hu, A List, B List, Biggest superstars, the expectation from a girl is to behave like a wife on sets. next film comes, next hero comes. This is the truth of the industry. Maybe Jaya Ji was a protected woman as she had a powerful man by her side. I am not denying her experiences. But, what happened to Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman, we cannot deny those."

Kangana said that when she once took the names involved in casting couch, the Maharashtra government slapped 6-7 cases on her. “I want to fight and be successful she said. I don’t want to go to jail,” she said.

Recently, Kangana also targetted veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan over her ‘bite hands that feed you’ remark in the Rajya Sabha over the alleged drug use in Bollywood by BJP MP Ravi Kishan.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana on September 15 tweeted, "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

