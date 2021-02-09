Priyanka Chopra revealed that after she was crowned as Miss India in the year 2000, the Sky Is Pink actor met a director who asked her to get a 'b**b job.'

Priyanka Chopra's Memoir Unfinished is available online for pre-orders. She wrote in her book that when she met the director, he asked her to twirl around and he gazed at her for a moment and then told her that she should get a 'b**b job done and should even consider adding more cushioning to her butt. She further said that the director not only asked her to get the silicone implants but also said that she should fix her jaw too.

Priyanka further said that when she left the director's office, she was feeling stunned and small. She even started thinking about how the media and the people in the Bollywood industry considered her and has mentioned her as the girl with a different look and dusky tone.

She added to it that criticism like this is so normalized that it really does not appear in the conversation. The Baajirao Mastani actor said, even though she left the director's office at that time, she never told him and confronted him why she walked out.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger. In the film, she was starred opposite Rajkummar Rao and she played the role of his wife in the film. The film garnered much praise from the audience.

Earlier, the actress was in London as she was shooting for her upcoming film Text For You. It is reportedly said that Nick Jonas is going to do a cameo in the same film.

