Director Siddharth Anand Opens Up On 'Pathaan' Controversy, 'Film Has Nothing Offensive, It's Patriotic'

Pathaan director Siddharth Aand recently opened up about the controversy surrounding the blockbuster movie. The movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles, earlier sparked controversy after its first song 'Besharam Rang' was out which led to a section of people to boycott the film.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Anand opened up about the same and stated that Pathaan had nothing offensive and called it a patriotic film.

"We’ve had lots of films with big stars that have come out post-pandemic and unfortunately, some of them haven’t worked. But the film has spoken and the film’s intentions have spoken. And the fact that it had nothing offensive, it’s such a patriotic film that it does inspire you," said Siddharth Anand.

He further noted, "That’s reached the audience – the audience is too smart to get fooled by fake boycott calls."

Recently, during a media interaction, SRK also opened up about the subject and said, "Sabka maksad ek hi hota hai (Everyone has one motive). We should spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness, even when I'm playing a bad guy like [in] Darr. Even if I'm playing a Baazigar, even if John is being bad in a film. None of us are bad. We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment."

SRK further noted, "We love each other, we joke with each other. We have fun with each other. Fun, and entertainment should be left at that. Don't take it more seriously. We all are one. All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread."