In a recent interview, Mallika Sherawat revealed that she was not cast in the sequel Welcome Back because the film's director casts his girlfriend. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mallika Sherawat has revealed that she lost Welcome Back to the director's girlfriend. Mallika Sherawat had starred in Welcome in the year 2007, alongside Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Nana Patekar.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 44-year-old actress stated that she wasn't considered for the sequel, 2015's Welcome Back because the director had "cast his girlfriend in the film." However, she didn't drop the name of the director's girlfriend.

Welcome, and its sequel was directed by Anees Bazmee. The 2015 sequel also featuredAnil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal along with some new additions such as John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja, Ankita Shrivastava, Dimple Kapadia, and Naseeruddin Shah.

“Welcome ka sequel banega toh director apni girlfriend ko hi dalega na usmein. Welcome 2 bana toh usmein apni girlfriend ko daal diya batao, ab main kya karun (If a sequel of Welcome is made, then the director will only cast his girlfriend. When Welcome 2 was made, he cast his girlfriend in the film. What do I do now)?” said Mallika Sherawat.

While Mallika refusing to drop the name of the girlfriend she said, "But this is true. When they make a sequel they cast their girlfriend, the hero casts his girlfriend, what do I do then? I don’t have any boyfriend in Bollywood, I have never been with any actor, director, or producer. With me like this is my work, if you think I am worthy of your project I would love to be a part of it. But if a director or a producer or an actor - if they want to cast their girlfriends then it's their choice."

However, the sequel of 'Welcome Back' failed miserably on the Box office in comparison to the prequel 'Welcome' which was released in 2007.

Posted By: Ashita Singh