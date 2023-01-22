Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy With An Adorable Post: 'Embracing Parenthood Soon'

  • News
Television stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are expecting their first child together and have announced the news on social media.

By Simran Srivastav
Sun, 22 Jan 2023 02:17 PM IST
Minute Read
Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy (Image Courtesy: Dipika Kakkar/Instagram)

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most popular and loved couples in the television industry. The couple met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and got married in 2018. They are now expecting their first child together and have announced this news with an adorable social media post.

Sharing the news, Shoiab and Dipika wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness. Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one."

 
 
 
On the work front, Dipika Kakar was last seen in tv show 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum'. She participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as winner. 

 

