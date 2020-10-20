Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge turns 25: This is how Aditya Chopra convinced Shah Rukh Khan for the role of Raj and it is said that he met him several times over three weeks

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: When we imagine romance, the image of Kajol running to Shah Rukh Khan in the middle of Sarson ka Khet is what comes in mind. The film Dilwale Dulhane Le Jayenge become synonymous with romance and that can't be well imagined without the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan in it. The 1995 hit romance drama film defined romance for generation at large but did you know that Shah Rukh Khan turned down the role of Raj? Yes, you read that right, he did turn it down as he said that he couldn't connect with the character of the lover boy Raj Malhotra.

When Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Raj Malhotra, he said that “It’s a role of a wimp. I feel like a wimp. I feel like a pansy." The film director Aditya Chopra marked his directorial debut with the film DDLJ but he got upset when Shah Rukh turned down his offer and he almost lost his hope for casting him in the film but he convinced him and the rest is history.

Aditya was trying to convince Shah Rukh for the role and he met him several times over three weeks to convince him to star in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He even came to the point that he will cast some other star in the film and he considered Saif Ali Khan for the role. However, Shah Rukh Khan made up his mind while he was shooting for Karan Arjun and he said yes to Aditya Chopra for doing the role of Raj in DDLJ.

Kajol in an interview with Hindustan Times said that “I realised there is a lot of Simran in almost everybody we know, there is always that wanting to do the right thing in someone. A lot of people don’t do the right thing but we always want to do that. You want to get that approval, you want to get that feeling of you are approved of and that you are doing something right in the world. So, yes Simran was like that. I thought she was just cool, a little old-fashioned but cool."

As the film has completed 25 years, the hashtag #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge has managed to be among the top trends. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge has been running Marathi Mandir, Mumbai, and it is full house even today.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma