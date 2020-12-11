Kangana Ranaut had fired fresh attack on Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra over their support to the ongoing protests against three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Punjabi Singh Diljit Dosanjh on Friday responded to 'Diljit Kithe Aa' Twitter trend sparked off by a series of tweets by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut targeting the singer and Priyanka Chopra over the ongoing farmers' protests.

"I woke up in the morning today and went to gym. Worked all day and now I am about to sleep. Here, this was my day's schedule," Diljit tweeted in Punjabi in response to those asking about his whereabouts following Kangana's tweets.

Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya..



Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. 😎



Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan..😊



AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE 😂😂#MeraSchedule #AaJa #Aaja 😂 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 11, 2020

Earlier today, Kangana had fired fresh attack on Diljit and Chopra over their support to the ongoing protests against three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September. The 'Queen' actress said the duo would be hailed by the left media for "misleading and encouraging farmers' protest" and that "pro-Islamists, anti-India film industry and brands" will "flood them with offers" and awards.

Earlier this month, Diljit and Kangana had engaged in war of words on Twitter after the latter had misidentified an elderly Sikh woman protesting against farm bills as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. The 'Tanu Weds Manu actress' had shared the picture of 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur and claimed she was the same dadi who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protests which erupted earlier this year against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Diljit then posted a video of Mahinder Kaur and asked Kangana to verify facts before making a statement. This started a war of words between Diljit and Ranaut, with the latter calling the singer Karan Johar's pet and herself a lioness.

