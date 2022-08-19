Diljit Dosanjh To Star In Netflix's Film 'Jogi', First Look Out | See Here

Diljit Dosanjh is all set for his upcoming OTT release with the film 'Jogi'. The movie will release on Netflix on September 16. The first look of the film was unveiled today and it looks intense. Apart from Diljit, the movie also stars Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, and Paresh Pahuja. Jogi is directed and produced by Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Sharing the first look, the official Instagram page of Netflix wrote, "Himmat da naam Jogi. Umeed da naam Jogi. Watch this gripping tale of bravery, friendship, hope and everything in between. Out on 16th September, only on Netflix!"

Talking about his role in the film, Diljit said, "Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role. I am looking forward to audiences watching our film and showing their love.”

Jogi is set in Delhi in 1984 and it is a gripping tale of bravery, friendship and hope. The movie is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Ali Abbas and Sukhmani Sadana.

Diljit is currently busy with his tour and concerts. Recently, Priyanka Chopra and YouTuber Lily Singh attended Diljit's concert and met him backstage as well. Both Priyanka and Diljit shared pictures on Instagram as well. Priyanka was all praise for Diljit and wrote, "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!"

Meanwhile, Dilijit was last seen in Honsla Rakh, along with Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa.