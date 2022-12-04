Diljit Dosanjh To Soon Start Filming For Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila'; Deets Inside

Actor and Singer Diljit Dosanjh and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali are collaborating for the first time on a film based on the biopic of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh will be featuring opposite actor Parineeti Chopra for the real-life story.

Imtiaz Ali's new creation is titled, 'Serious', and the first schedule of the film will start on December 11. The music for the biopic has already been composed by the music legend AR Rahman marking the fourth collaboration with Imtiaz Ali. The duo previously were seen together in Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha.

According to a report cited by New18, Diljit Dosanjh has already listened to the tracks, where the actor said, "The music is completed. I've heard it. It's composed by Rahman sir. The dubbing of some songs has also been done."

The actor was also asked about Imtiaz Ali's process of working, to which the actor replied, "Every day, Imtiaz sir writes me a mail on the things I should take care of while playing the part, how Chamkila was, how he used to stand and how he used to speak. I've never experienced a process like this. As an actor, I'm not schooled this way."

The 'Soorma' actor also expressed that Imtiaz Ali is a very serious filmmaker and the actor further added, "Sir is very serious and focused. I believed that I know Chamkila better because I'm from Punjab and I've heard his songs but he knows him much better, personally. He's a very big director. I'm looking forward to starting shooting with him. I'll learn a lot. As of now, I'm enjoying the process. If I become as serious as sir, tab toh kaam bigad jaayega."

Earlier it was reported that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has been frequently visiting Chamkila's son Jaiman Chamkila's residence located in Ludhiana, Punjab. Keeping his family informed about all the developments related to the film, the director is tending to make a positive relationship and create a good memoir of the late singer.

Amar Singh Chamkila was a Punjabi singer and one of the best-known live-stage performers in Punjab. However, in 1988, he along with his wife Amarjot Kaur succumbed to gunshots by a gang attack on motorcycles, while the couple was in Meshampur, where the couple was scheduled to perform.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh's last Punjabi film seen on the big screen in Amarjit Sing Saron's 'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne' opposite Sargun Mehta. Whereas, the actor recently featured in the superhit OTT film ' Jogi', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.