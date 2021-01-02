Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, in the film Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Sheikh were also seen in the pivotal roles.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh who has been grabbing headlines for extending support to farmers protest and with his war of words with actress Kangana Ranaut is now all set to play his part in Ali Abbas Zafar's film on the '84 anti-Sikh riots, a source told mid-day.

According to the report of mid-day, the makers are planning to roll the film by January 9. A source told, "since it is a period drama and set in the 80's, several details had to be incorporated while creating the set, which includes a chawl, and a two-storied building. They plan to roll by January 9."

The source further said that the upcoming project is close to Zafar and thus "he is keen to kick-start the year with this film, and has been personally looking into the set-designing."

Diljit had earlier aced the roles in Bollywood films and he has been part of films including Udta Punjab, Phillauri, and Soorma.

The film '84 anti-Sikh riots' is going to be about the 1984 Sikh massacre and it was a series of organized pogroms against Sikhs in India following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

Ali Zafar is also going to work on the upcoming superhero film in which he is going to roll Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Talking about Diljit, he was last seen in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, in the film Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Sheikh were also seen in the pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Dosanjh has been part of the controversy that made sure to hit headlines on more than one occasion in the lockdown, owing to his spat with Kangana Ranaut over the latter's comments on the farmer's protests.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma