Diljit Dosanjh: ‘Sidhu Moosewala's Murder Was 100% Government’s Failure' | Watch Video

Diljit Dosanjh, who is one of the most popular artists from Punjab, recently spoke about the gruesome murder of fellow artist Sidhu Moosewala. The ‘Lover’ hitmaker called out the incompetency of the government and called it as “ugly politics”.

Diljit Dosanjh spoke to Film Companion in an interview about Sidhu Moosewala’s killing and how his parents are still suffering from their son’s untimely death. “All of them worked hard. I don't think an artiste can do anything wrong to anyone, I am talking about my own experience. Mujhe ye manne mein nahi aati baat (I don't agree with it). There could be nothing between him and someone else. So why would anyone kill someone else?” said Diljit in the interview.

The Punjabi sensation went on to add how painful it is to even talk about the incident. “This is a very sad thing. Even talking about it is so difficult. Think about it, you have just one child and he dies. His father and mother, how would they be living with it. You cannot imagine what they are going through, only they know it,” Diljit Dosanjh added.

Notably, Diljit Dosanjh paid a tribute to Sidhu Moosewala during one of his concerts in Canada, where he imitated Moosewala’s signature step on stage. Calling it an absolute failure at the government’s side, Diljit Dosanjh said it is all “ugly politics.”

“100% ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai. Ye politics hai aur politics bahut gandi hai. Bhagwan se hum prarthna kar sakte hain ki unko insaaf mile aur aisi tragedy na ho (This is 100% government's failure. This is politics and politics is very bad. We pray to God that he gets justice and such tragedy never happens again),” Diljit Dosanjh was quoted as saying in his interview with Film Companion.

“We are not in this world to kill each other but this has been happening since the beginning. Artistes have been killed before as well… I remember when I started, there used to be problems. People would feel why is this person getting so successful but killing someone is just… I don't know. It is the government's fault 100% and this is politics, according to me,” Diljit Dosanjh added in his interview.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday confirmed Goldy Brar, who was allegedly the mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, was detained in the United States.