New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who impressed the audience with his nuanced performance in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz, will again be essaying a unique role in his upcoming project. Diljit Dosanjh is reuniting with his Soorma director Shaad Ali for a film that will trace the lives of a couple, gets an unnatural twist when the lead hero gets pregnant. According to the reports, Diljit will portray the character of a pregnant man and Yami Gautam will romance Diljit in this entertainer. However, no official announcement has been made by the actor or the makers.

The reports say, Yami Gautam is roped in to play the lead role in Shaad's next. Yami Gautam impressed the audience with her jolly and energetic performance in Bala and now Diljit and Yami will be romancing each other on-screen. Diljit’s film is going to be a rom-com family entertainer that revolves around a Punjabi couple's relationship. The entertainment begins when the protagonist is diagnosed to be pregnant.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Shaad had been working on the script for long where he wanted to use the concept of male pregnancy. However, there is a Punjabi film based on the same concept but Diljit Dosanjh starrer will not be the remake of it. Shaad’s film is more of a love story but with a brilliant comedy. Shaad has narrated the story to his Soorma actor and he agreed to do the film. However, the makers are looking forward to approaching Yami Gautam for this film.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently working on his upcoming film, Suraj Par Mangal Bhari. He has recently released a song that gathered immense love from the audience. Now, it seems that the turbaned actor is all set to impress the audience again with his commendable and unique performances.

Posted By: Srishti Goel