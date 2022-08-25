Diljit Dosanjh Offers Support To Inderjit Nikku After He Talks About His Financial Crunch

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh enjoys a massive fan following. Dosanjh is not only famous for his songs but also is widely loved by people because of his movies. The Honsala Rakh actor is also known for his generosity, and honest appeal and one such gesture of the singer won millions of hearts online when he lent support to Punjabi singer Inderjit Nikku after a video of him surfaced on social media.

A video of the Inderjit Nikku surfaced online, where the singer can be seen talking about his financial crisis which he has been facing for a long time now. In order to lend support to Nikku, Diljit offered him a song to help him with his financial crisis.

In the video, Nikku can be heard saying that he is dealing with a lot of problems including "First one is his health; another is his career and scarcity of money, and the last is that he is not happy in his professional life."

Nikku along with his wife can be seen expressing their problems to a saint. Later the singer and his wife can be seen breaking down. After that, the Godman can be seen giving his blessings to the couple and also promises the singer that everything would be fine and that his future will be bright.

Soon after the video went online, it created a lot of buzz and became the talk of the town. Meanwhile, as soon as the video reached Diljit, the 38-year-old singer did not even think twice before lending a helping hand.

Taking to Instagram stories, Diljit requested Inderjit Nikku to sing a song for him in his next movie.

Dosanjh wrote, “Veere nu dekh ke pata ni kinney mundeya ne pagg banani start kiti jina chon ek mai v an."

His message translates to : “Many had started tying the turban like he did and I was also one of them). He then showered love on the singer and continued ‘Meri next film jo v shoot kra ge asi..plz ek ghana sadey layi zarur (whenever I shoot the next film, please one song for me".

Take a look at Diljit's post here :

Meanwhile, some of the famous songs of Inderjit Nikku are k Kudi Mere Supne Ch Aai, Sardari, Paggri, and many more.