Diljit Dosanjh's 'Jogi' Tells Story Of Bravery And Hope During 1984 Riots | Watch Teaser

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Jogi' gets a release date and is all set to stream on Netflix from September 16, 2022. After the first look was unveiled yesterday, the makers dropped the teaser as well. Set in 1984 in Delhi, the movie is directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur and Hiten Tejwani as well.

Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote, "Dekhiye Jogi ka haunsla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti. Jogi, streams on 16th September, only on Netflix."

The first look and poster of Jogi were released yesterday. Sharing the first look, the official Instagram page of Netflix wrote, "Himmat da naam Jogi. Umeed da naam Jogi. Watch this gripping tale of bravery, friendship, hope and everything in between. Out on 16th September, only on Netflix!".

The movie is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Ali Abbas and Sukhmani Sadana. It is set in Delhi in 1984 and it is a gripping tale of bravery, friendship and hope.

Talking about his role in the film, Diljit said, "Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role. I am looking forward to audiences watching our film and showing their love.”

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and YouTuber Lily Singh attended Diljit's concert and met him backstage as well. Sharing the pictures with Diljit, Priyanka wrote, "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!"