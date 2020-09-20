Various artistes from Punjab have taken to social media to lend their support to agitating farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid massive outrage over the government's farm-sector bills passed by parliament, various artistes from Punjab have taken to social media to lend their support to agitating farmers. A section of the artistes from the region's entertainment in industry demanded the contentious bill should be withdrawn while others urged the government to take farmers into confidence before turning the ordinance into law.

Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan took to his Instagram account and posted an image that shows the singer standing in a farm carrying a spade and a container. He captioned the post “Kisan hai the Hindustan hai. Sarbat Da bhala hovey”.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also voiced his support for farmers protesting farm bills.s

"Farmers can't decide THE RATE. There is No Minimum Support Price decided. Farmers don't have storage to store the crops so it doesn't matter on how much limit they have. We expect FARMERS to feed the nation but they can't decide on the rate?"

Gud tan Hunda Veere Je Kisaan Apni Fasal Da Rate aap Set Karey Koi Company Ni ...



Gud Tan Hunda Je MSP decided Hundi ..



__ https://t.co/p2X7HT3WOz — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 17, 2020

Later he posted another tweet underscoring that the issue is not about any political party, it is about farmers. "The issue is not about any political party. The issue is about FARMERS... (with) folded hands...Set aside political differences and think about the rights of the country's "annadata" (those who feed) and raise slogans."

Veere Mere Jo v Kisaan De Hakk di Gal Karda Asi Odey Naal an ..



Jo v Faisla Leyna Kisaan nu Naal Ley ke leya jave .. _ https://t.co/EK0EZmzd6l — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 18, 2020

Dosanjh also found support in singer Jassi, who retweeted the post with "This is true big brother".

Other prominent names from Punjab entertainment industry such Gippy Grewal, Nimrat Khaira, Ammy Virk, Harbhajan Mann, Karamjit Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi and many more also posted tweets in support of the farmers.

Gippy Grewal posted a video of protesting farmers with caption “Save farmers, save the country”. Another singer, Gurnam Bhullar, on Instagram has posted “sirr to uthke apne ghar bharke, kisaan nu kde v usda banda hakk nhi ditta, par hun ta hadd hoo gyi... #kisanBachao Desh bachao”.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha