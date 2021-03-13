Talking about the film, Honsla Rakh, the film is being helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron and it also stars Sonam Bajwa in a pivotal role, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The two Punjabi celebrities that are making sure to turn heads with their every move are Diljit Dosanjh and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill. But, what if we tell you that the duo is set to share the screen space. Wouldn't it be a perfect thing? Well, to treat you people with good news, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared the poster of his upcoming film Honsla Rakh on Saturday in which he is starred opposite Shehnaaz Gill. Isn't it the perfect news?

Actor Diljit Dosanjh shared the pictures on Saturday and announced the release date of their upcoming film Honsla Rakh. In the pictures, Diljit was seen cradling the baby bump of Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz Gill, and the duo was looking adorable together.

In the first picture, Diljit and Shehnaaz were looking in the eyes of each other and were looking cute together. The GOAT singer was carrying a yellow full-sleeved T-shirt with a white blazer and pants. He paired it with a red turban and white sneakers, and he was looking dapper in it. On the other hand, Shehnaaz was looking beautiful in a floral mini dress which she paired with beige wedges.

In the second picture, Diljit was seen bowing down to place his head on Shehnaaz's cute baby bump, and the Shona Shona song fame actress was giving all the funny expressions in the photo.

Diljit shared the pictures with the caption that read, "#HonslaRakh This Dussehra, 15th October 2021 Baby bottle baby @ishehnaaz_gill #ThindMotionFilms"

As soon as Diljit shared the pictures on social media, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "Diljit and Shehnaaz, of course it's a treat to watch!!! My two favs together can't wait till October."

Another user wrote, "These pictures are so beautiful,so much excited Pleading faceFireKya karein hum mar jayein!!"

Talking about the film, Honsla Rakh, the film is being helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron and it also stars Sonam Bajwa in a pivotal role.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma