New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Famous Punjabi Pop star, actor Diljit Dosanjh celebrates his birthday on January 6 every year. This year the actor will turn one year older to turn 38. Diljit who hails from Dosanjh Kalan in Phillaur tehsil, Jalandhar district of Punjab has earned fame not only in Punjabi Film Industry but in Bollywood too.

He made his singing debut in Punjab with his first album, Ishq Da Uda Ada in the 2004 while 'Lak 28 Kuddi Da' song from the movie The Lion of Punjab gave him his well deserved fame and recognition in the industry.

Apart from Punjab, the actor/ singer is famous in Bollywood too, he made his debut in the B-town with Udta Punjab in the year 2016,He starred opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor and still managed to impress the audience in the Hindi speaking belt. He later did Phillauri with Anushka Sharma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newzz and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari.

He not only impress his fans with his singing and acting but during the covid-19 pandemic, he even turned into a chef and took his Instagram to post some recipes in hilarious style. As the Punjabi Popstar will celebrate his special day on Thursday, we here at Jagran has brought some of his most popular songs for you all to groove on to:

Diljit Dosanjh's Most Iconic songs:

Patiala Peg

Ishq Di Baajiyaan

Ikk Kudi

Proper Patola



Do You Know







Born to Shine





Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh currently enjoying vacations in Hawaii, the Popstar regularly takes to his social media handle posts videos, and pictures of his exotic vacations.

On the work front, Diljit last worked in Honsla Rakh which turn out to be the biggest Pollywood Movie of 2021 as of yet. He was paired opposite Shehnaaz Gill. He also saw the release of his last song ‘What Ve’ with Nimrat Khaira. He also awaits some of his new ventures titled Jodi and Shikra.

Posted By: Ashita Singh