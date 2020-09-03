According to the Lilavati Hospital, Ehsan Khan, 90, had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer's. Apart from these, he had also tested positive for the coronavirus

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s younger brother, Ehsan Khan, passed away on Wednesday night due to COVID-19-related problems and other ailments at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The demise took place at 11 pm, the hospital said.

According to the Lilavati Hospital, Ehsan Khan, 90, had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer's. Apart from these, he had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lilavati Hospital’s Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating the thespian’s brother said, “He passed away around half at around 11 pm on Wednesday night. He was covid positive. He had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer’s disease”.

Earlier on August 21, Dilip Kumar’s youngest brother Aslam Khan had also passed away at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Dilip Kumar's two brothers, Ehsaan Khan, 90, and Aslam Khan were admitted to the Lilavati hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness. Later both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr Jalil Parker from the hospital had earlier said in an interview, “They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them.”

During the first phase of coronavirus-mandated lockdown in March, Dilip Kumar had confirmed that he was self-isolating at his home and was being looked after by his wife Saira Banu.

He had retweeted a tweet that read, “Dilip Sahab – @TheDilipKumar – is fine. He’s resting at home, locked down, under self-isolation, being looked after by his loving and devoted wife #SairaBanu Thank you, everybody, for the prayers and wishes.”

Posted By: Talib Khan