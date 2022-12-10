Dilip Kumar's 100th Birth Anniversary: Reminiscing The Time When B-Town's Acting Marvel Said NO To Guru Dutt's 'Pyaasa'

Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary is tomorrow December 11, as the aspiring thespian was seen in a repertoire of classic films which went ahead to become an epitome of masterpieces. Picking his film very carefully throughout his film career, the actor lived illustrious innings of getting marvelous offers writing the history of Indian Cinema.

However, in an old interview, the thespian regretted saying no to Guru Dutt's 'Pyaasa.' Dilip Kumar initially signed the film and was ready with his lines, dates, clothes, and dialogues, with the camera roll repudiating the actor's role.

According to a report cited by Times Of India, Dilip Kumar quoted, "I had done Bimal Roy's Devdas two years previously when I was supposed to step into another very dark role in Pyaasa. Devdas had taken a heavy toll on my mind. I was emotionally very stressed. In fact I had to undergo therapy after Devdas. To do another heavily melancholic character was too much for me."

Hence, in a stage of panic, Guru Dutt stepped into the dhoti of 'Devdas' giving an intriguing spin to the character of a disenchanted poet. However, his fans were eager and curious to see the legend in the role later on taken by Guru Dutt in 'Pyaasa.'

Recently, the Film Heritage Foundation also announced plans to organize a special film festival to celebrate the late cinema legend's birthday, marking his 100th birth anniversary. The festival, titled

'Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes' will be held on December 10 and 11, where the not-for-profit organization, founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur announced the news in a recent press release.

During the film festival, Dilip Kumar's critically-acclaimed films, including 'Devdas', 'Aan', 'Ram Aur Shyam', and 'Shakti' will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country in partnership with leading multiplex chain PVR Cinemas.