New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mohammed Yusuf Khan, popularly known as Dilip Kumar and widely regarded as ‘The First Khan’ of Mumbai’s entertainment world, breathed last in Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital on July 7. Aged 98, Dilip Kumar was suffering from a long illness and left the world with his wife Saira Bano by his side.

Dilip Kumar holds the record for the most number of Filmfare awards for best actor along with the title of India’s first romance icon. Not just in India, Dilip Kumar, apart from India and rest of the subcontinent, along with other superstars of the time such as Raj Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar ruled over massive popularity in the USSR and many East European countries as well for his distinctly unique ‘method acting’.

Dilip Kumar was the last surviving star of the ‘Golden era’ of Indian cinema. He acted last in Umesh Mehra’s film ‘Qila’ in 1998. In a career spanning over half a century, Kumar climbed to fame with Jwar Bhata (1944) and worked in over 65 films. Kumar got his recognition as the first romantic icon of post-independent India, starring in films like Andaz (1949), Devdas (1955) and Mughal-e-Azam (1960).

Took a five-year break from films in 1976

Dilip Kumar took a five-year break from the films in 1976 and returned to celluloid with the film Kranti in 1981. From thereon, Dilip Kumar went on to act leading roles in Mashaal (1984), Karma (1986) and Saudagar (1991).

Awards and Honors

Dilip Kumar holds the Guinness World Record for winning a maximum number of awards by an Indian actor. He received 10 Filmfare awards, including eight for Best Actor and one-lifetime achievement award. He also received the Special Recognition FilmFare Award for recognising him as one first recipient to receive a Filmfare Award along with Lata Mangeshkar and one of the finest Hindi Music Directors Naushad Ali.

The Government of India honoured Dilip Kumar with the Padma Bhushan in 1991, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. Originally born in Peshawar before independence, the Government of Pakistan conferred Kumar with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian award in Pakistan, in 1999. Between 2000-2006, Dilip Kumar was sent to Rajyasabha as President’s nominee.

Dilip Kumar: From a-box office phenomenon and an inspiration to superstars:

Dilip Kumar continued to hold the record for the highest number of box office grossing films (nine) until the record was broken by Salman Khan, who delivered ten films as such. Others dispute, that when adjusted with inflation, Kumar still has the highest number of box office grossing films. An analysis in The Quint suggests that when adjusted with inflation, Mughal-e-Azam continues to be the highest-grossing film of all time, grossing close to 2000 Crore as of 2015.

Superstars of the era, from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan hail Dilip Kumar (or Yusuf Sahab as he is called) as their inspiration in the film industry.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan