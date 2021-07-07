New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India woke up to the saddest news of veteran actor Dilip Kumar demise on July 7, Wednesday. Indian cinema's legendary actor, popularly known as 'tragedy king', left one of the rich legacies behind for all the budding actors to come. The doyen of the film industry Dilip Kumar breathed his last at 7:30 am at Khar Hinduja hospital, Mumbai, due to age-related issues.

As soon as this broke out, Indian politicians, b-town celebs and other prominent personalities poured in their condolence on Dilip Kumar's demise. Not just this, Pakistan's PM Imran Khan also mourned legendary actor's death, taking to his Twitter he wrote, "Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts."

Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

Calling Dilip Kumar 'Cinematic Legend', Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the grief and wrote, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed the grief and taking to Twitter he wrote, "I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor. His demise is monumental loss to the Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans."

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also wrote a heartfelt tweet on Dilip Kumar's demise. He wrote, "An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss ..Deeply saddened"

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti"

Calling Dilip Kumar 'Timeless actor' actor Ajay Devgn wrote, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji"

Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also paid tribute to the legendary actor and wrote, "Really sad to know that Dilip Kumar saab is no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He was one of the greatest icons of the film industry and he will live on forever through his work"

Really sad to know that Dilip Kumar saab is no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He was one of the greatest icons of the film industry and he will live on forever through his work🙏🏻 #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/cDM3hJ8RKG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 7, 2021

Actor Manoj Joshi wrote, "Saddened by the demise of #DilipKumar sahab, one of the greatest actor and doyen of Indian Cinema. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Saddened by the demise of #DilipKumar sahab, one of the greatest actor and doyen of Indian Cinema. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/uOS2y1Csi9 — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) July 7, 2021

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and prolific entertainer. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers."

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and prolific entertainer. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 7, 2021

One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UKetoz8KIM — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 7, 2021

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

Deeply anguished by the passing away of veteran actor & former Rajya Sabha member. In the death of Shri Dilip Kumar, the world of cinema has lost one of the greatest Indian actors. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/kW7RMoBBJD — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 7, 2021

Immortals never die. As Tagore wrote, “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.” #DilipKumar’s work shines on. https://t.co/TYh8ni9Xsc pic.twitter.com/p3zZzTVJPH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 7, 2021

One of the Twitter users shared a priceless video of Dilip Kumar actor wherein Shah Rukh Khan can be seen unrolling the red carpet as the actor with his wife Saira Banu walked in.

With him an entire era of beautiful cinematic universe of bollywood has ended. He was a legend whose memories will always be there in our heart. Rest In Peace #DilipKumar sahab. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/n2LugvKuDr — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) July 7, 2021

Apart from his cult-classic films, Dilip Kumar was also a trendsetter in terms of acting style and inspired the generations of actors in Indian cinema. He was considered a master of understatement and eschewed the loud and theatrical elements of acting.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv