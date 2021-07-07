New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India woke up to the saddest news of veteran actor Dilip Kumar demise on July 7, Wednesday. Indian cinema's legendary actor, popularly known as 'tragedy king', left one of the rich legacies behind for all the budding actors to come. The doyen of the film industry Dilip Kumar breathed his last at 7:30 am at Khar Hinduja hospital, Mumbai, due to age-related issues.

As soon as this broke out, Indian politicians, b-town celebs and other prominent personalities poured in their condolence on Dilip Kumar's demise. Not just this, Pakistan's PM Imran Khan also mourned legendary actor's death, taking to his Twitter he wrote, "Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts."

Calling Dilip Kumar 'Cinematic Legend', Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the grief and wrote, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed the grief and taking to Twitter he wrote, "I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor. His demise is monumental loss to the Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans."

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also wrote a heartfelt tweet on Dilip Kumar's demise. He wrote, "An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss ..Deeply saddened"

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti"

Calling Dilip Kumar 'Timeless actor' actor Ajay Devgn wrote, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji"

Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also paid tribute to the legendary actor and wrote, "Really sad to know that Dilip Kumar saab is no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He was one of the greatest icons of the film industry and he will live on forever through his work"

Actor Manoj Joshi wrote, "Saddened by the demise of #DilipKumar sahab, one of the greatest actor and doyen of Indian Cinema. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and prolific entertainer. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers."

One of the Twitter users shared a priceless video of Dilip Kumar actor wherein Shah Rukh Khan can be seen unrolling the red carpet as the actor with his wife Saira Banu walked in.

Apart from his cult-classic films, Dilip Kumar was also a trendsetter in terms of acting style and inspired the generations of actors in Indian cinema. He was considered a master of understatement and eschewed the loud and theatrical elements of acting.

