New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The eternal couple of Bollywood Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar are going through a rough time as the veteran actress revealed that Dilip's condition is not too well and she has been taking care of him ‘out of love and not duress’.

Saira Banu gave an update about Dilip Kumar's health and said he is not too well and he is weak. Adding to that, she further said, "at times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day."

Saira in an interview with Times Of India said, "It is out of love and not duress that I look after Dilip saab. I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world’s best thing that’s happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself.”

Kumar shared an update about his health in March and he said that he was ‘under complete isolation and quarantine’ as a precautionary measure amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1966 and it's been 55 years of their marriage. Recently, Kumar lost his two brother due to the Covid19 and Banu shared a message on Twitter on their wedding anniversary on October 11, and said, "Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day of my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma