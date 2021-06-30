Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been taken to the Hinduja hospital again after complaints of breathlessness on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was taken to the Hinduja hospital again after complaints of breathlessness on Tuesday. The doctors have admitted the actor again as a precautionary measure. As per PTI, the 98-year-old actor is currently in ICU and is doing fine.

PTI quoted a hospital insider saying, "He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him."

Earlier this month on June 6, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital for the same reason and two weeks before he was discharged. The actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. For this, he even underwent a pleural aspiration procedure which turned out successful. Taking to Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle, his family friend Faisal Farooqui on June 11 gave an update on the actor's health. He wrote, "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar."

Last month also Dilip Kumar was hospitalised in the same hospital after a few of his health indicators were not fine. He was discharged after two days of observation.

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar is one of the first method actors of Indian cinema. He is known for his impeccable contribution to the Hindi film industry for over five decades. He is best known for his performances in cult classic Mughal-e-Azam, Kohinoor, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Qila, Naya Daur and Ganga Jamuna, to name a few.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv