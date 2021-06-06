Dilip Kumar Health Updates: Dilip Kumar was hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness on Sunday. Now actor's condition is stable

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was on Sunday admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai due to breathing issues which he was going through over the past few days, confirmed his wife Saira Banu. The 98-year-old actor is currently under the observation of Dr Jalil Parker.

Now, a new update has been reported by the pulmonologist treating the veteran actor that he has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. His condition is stable, however, he is currently on oxygen support in ICU.

#UPDATE | Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in ICU ward. His condition is stable: Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital pic.twitter.com/CNWWfOYxiZ — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

Earlier, Dilip Kumar's manager informed the actor's fans about his ill health via the veteran actor's Twitter account, which read, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness."

Dilip Kumar, who is often being referred as "The First Khan of Bollywood", was also hospitalised last month for a routine check-up. However, he was released quickly after his test reports were found normal.

Dilip, who lost his two younger brothers -- Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) -- last year due to COVID-19, has not been keeping well and has often been hospitalised for regular check-ups.

Following the death of his two younger brothers, his wife Saira Banu had announced that Dilip won't celebrate his 98th birthday last December. Banu had also revealed that Dilip's health is deteriorating and she has been taking care of him "out of love and not duress".

"It is out of love and not duress that I look after Dilip saab. I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world’s best thing that’s happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself," she told The Times of India in an interview.

Born on December 11, 1922, as Mohammed Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar is one of the most famous actors in India, who is credited for bringing the method acting technique in Bollywood.

Dilip, who made his acting debut in the 1944 film Jwar Bhata, has won several awards and recognitions. In 1991, he was given Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. Later in 2015, Dilip, who has also served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2000 to 2006, was accorded with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma