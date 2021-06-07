Dilip Kumar Health Updates: The hospital said that Dilip, who has been diagnosed with "bilateral pleural effusion", is currently stable and getting appropriate treatment.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital on Monday clarified that veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was hospitalised on Sunday, is on oxygen support and not on ventilator. The hospital said that Dilip, who has been diagnosed with "bilateral pleural effusion", is currently stable and getting appropriate treatment.

"Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is on oxygen support, not on ventilator. He is stable. We are waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration," PD Hinduja Hospital's Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating the actor, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The 98-year-old was hospitalised on Sunday after he complained of breathing issues, his wife Saira Banu informed. Dilip, who lost his two brothers last year due to COVID-19, has not been keeping well over the past few months and has been regularly hospitalised.

Dilip, considered as Bollywood's finest actors, was also hospitalised last month for a regular health check-up but was released later after an inspection by the doctors.

'Best friend' Dharmendra urges fans to pray for Dilip

Veteran Dharmendra on Monday also urged fans to pray for the speedy recovery of megastar Dilip Kumar. In a Tweet, Dharmendra shared a candid throwback picture that captured him sitting with Dilip and his wife Saira Banu.

"Dosto, Dalip Sahab ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi, ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka," he wrote.

On Sunday too, Dharmendra had posted a rare monochrome picture from his young days. The throwback picture saw Dharmendra hugging Dilip while they both posed for the camera.

"Maalik se Dua keejiye mere pyaare bhai ...hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen," he wrote alongside the picture.

