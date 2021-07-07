Dilip Kumar Funeral: Profoundly known as Dilip Sahab was draped in the Indian tricolour and was given state honour. Scroll down to see the video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode on early Wednesday morning after suffering from an age-related illness. Ahead of a state funeral, actor's family, friends and numerous B-town celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Johny Lever, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and Vidya Balan, were seen visiting his residence to pay their last respects.

The 98-year-old thespian was laid to rest with full state honours at Juhu Qabrastan, Mumbai. The state funeral of the actor began at around 4 pm from his residence in Bandra. Profoundly known as Dilip Sahab, he was draped in the Indian tricolour as Mumbai police and his family members carried his mortal remains to the ambulance.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

State funeral protocols - #DilipKumar saab being draped with the beautiful tricolor. pic.twitter.com/fmYMdJLOBD — faisal farooqui (@FAISALmouthshut) July 7, 2021

Also Read: Watch | Tearful Saira Banu with Dilip Kumar's mortal remains; Shah Rukh Khan, CM Uddhav Thackeray, others gather to pay last respect

Grief-stricken Saira Banu was also seen leaving for the funeral with her family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Dilip Kumar was the oldest actor in Indian cinema, and with his demise, the era has also ended. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was the rakhi sister of Tragedy King, expressed her grief on the legendary actor's demise. Taking to Twitter she wrote, "Yusuf Bhai left his younger sister today. With Yusuf Bhai's demise, an era has also ended. I am not able to understand anything. I am very sad and at a loss for words. Many things have gone away, giving us many memories."

Born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan, the legend has left behind a plethora of iconic performances for generations to come. Some of Dilip Kumar’s cult-classic films are Jugnu, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, Deedar, Andaz and Madhumat to name a few.

Also Read: Dilip Kumar Demise: From selling sandwiches to introducing method acting; lesser-known facts about 'First Khan' of Bollywood

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv