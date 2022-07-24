'Dil Se Shukriya': Vicky Kaushal Expresses Gratitude As 'Masaan' Completes 7 Years

Vicky Kaushal started his career in a leading role with the critically acclaimed film 'Masaan'. Before that, the actor had starred in some small roles. The movie may not have been a box office success, but Vicky Kaushal proved himself as an actor in his very first film. As Masaan has completed seven years, Vicky Kaushal walked down memory lane and shared some behind the scene pictures from the film.

Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, "7 saal ho gaye! Dil se shukriya. #Masaan".

Bollywood celebs including Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter, Farhan Akhtar and Bhumi Pednekar also congratulated the actor. Meanwhile, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal commented,

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Masaan also starred Richa Chadda, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the music was composed by the Indian Ocean and the lyrics were written by Varun Grover. It was also the directorial debut of Neeraj Ghaywan.

Recently, Vicky was in Croatia, shooting for a song for his upcoming film along with Tripti Dimri. Farah Khan was also there with the actor and she choreographed the song. He shared many behind pictures from the set and some fun videos as well. The cast and crew recreated the iconic song 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka'. Farah wrote, "When the whole crew dances u know it's bn a great shoot! Thank uuuu #croatia @vickykaushal09 u were lovely".

He has also started prepping for the film 'Sambahadur', which will be directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky starred in Amazon Prime Film Sardar Uddham. He will be seen in Govinda Mera Naam, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie will star Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar as well. He will star in the film The Great Indian Family. He will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film, which will also star Sara Ali Khan. He has also signed an untitled film directed by Anand Tiwari.