Dil Raju Over Facing Backlash On 'Vijay Thalapathy, Ajith Kumar' Remark; 'Netizens Are Focusing On A Specific Part Of Clip'

Producer Dil Raju has clarified his recent statement in which he compared two superstars of the South film industry. The producer had stated in an interview that Vijay Thalapathy is a bigger star than Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu. This didn't go well with the fans of the duo who called out the producer for making the controversial statement.

Though Dil Raju's debate has triggered a major debate on social media, recently while addressing a movie event in Hyderabad, he explained that the netizens are focusing on just a 15 seconds clip from a 45-minute interview, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

He added that despite the fact that the brief clip derailed the entire interview, he disclosed a number of great qualities about both Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay throughout their conversation.

Earlier, during a conversation with a Telugu channel NTV, Dil Raju had said, "In Tamil Nadu, Ajith sir’s film is releasing alongside my film. It is a known fact that Vijay sir is the number 1 star in Tamil Nadu. The state has a total of 800 screens."

"Right now, both films are getting an equal number of screens. I’m literally begging for at least 50 additional screens for my film because Vijay sir is a bigger star than Ajith," he further noted.

Vijay Thalapathy's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu will be released worldwide on January 12, 2023, with fans all set to witness one of the biggest box-office clashes ever.