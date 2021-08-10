The actress who played the much-admired character of Shalini also added that she had predicted that the film would be ‘cult hit’ at which director Farhan Akhtar did nothing but laughed.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Among the best of friendships which were solemnised by Hindi Cinema include the one between Sid, Sameer and Aakash. The Farhan Akhtar directorial debut at present finds itself listed amongst the cult classics of its era. The film was hallmarked by brilliant actors in their own respective rights, namely Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Farhan Akhtar and Preity Zinta.

Actress Preity Zinta recently marked the twenty years of film Dil Chahta Hai with a video montage from the film. The actress who played the much-admired character of Shalini also added that she had predicted that the film would be ‘cult hit’ at which director Farhan Akhtar did nothing but laughed.

"This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai. I remember @faroutakhtar telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be a part of it. A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set. I told Farhan on the first day of shoot, that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me. Today after all these years I’m so proud of the film we made," Preity Zinta wrote in her Instagram post.

"I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days. Thank you to everyone at @excelmovies & to the cast n crew for making this film into such an incredible experience for all of us," the Shimla-born actress added.

As ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ completes two decades of its remarkable existence, we bring to you this Sid-Aakash-Sameer-Shalini studded Twitter moment.

Dil Chahta Hai continues to stand tall in the list of all-time cult classics from Hindi Cinema. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

