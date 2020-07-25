Based on John Greene's wildly popular novel, The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara chronicles the bittersweet story of two young adults stricken with cancer who will forever be star-crossed.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: At the very beginning of the film, makers of Dil Bechara paid a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with a video of the late actor playing guitar and a quote penned by him. "Perhaps, the difference between what is miserable, and that, which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith... #selfmusing," it read. And rightly so, the story of Dil Bechara also has a similar life lesson, it is upon us whether we make ourselves miserable or spectacular even in the face of death. Sushant Singh Rajput starrer is filled with the kind of poignant moments which will thaw even the coldest of hearts.

Based on John Greene's wildly popular novel, The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara chronicles the bittersweet story of two young adults stricken with cancer who will forever be star-crossed. Kizie Basu (Sanjana) Sanghi suffers a form of cancer that has so damaged her lungs that she must lug around an oxygen cylinder with her. She finds solace in hugging strangers who have lost their loved ones. Struggling to come to terms with her terminal illness, she craves for a normal life like any other girl of her age. However, cancer has not taken away her sense of humour. When her mother tucks Sandesh in her mouth, Kizzie says, tongue-in-cheek, diabetes will get to her before cancer.

Now comes Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput), a Rajinikanth worshipper who despite having lost a leg to cancer, has high hopes from life. He surprises Kizee with his aggressive charm and cockiness. The duo bond over music, movies and all other things. The ensuing plot takes them to a trip to Paris in order to meet a reclusive musician, who Kizee admires. Dil Bechara was never meant to have a happy ending, the second half the movie hits all the right notes that are primed to make you cry.

Dil Bechara finds its heart through the fantastic cast and an appealing intimacy between the lead characters. Rajput gives a memorable performance in his last screen appearance. He pulls off many moods and mannerisms of Manny with enigmatic ease. He was equally good as a cocky Rajinikanth fan and equally convincing as a considerate lover. Sanjana Sanghi makes a promising debut as Kizie. She beautifully emotes the vulnerabilities of a young cancer patient trying hard to avert a heartbreak. The supporting cast puts in a strong performance. Cast as Kizie's over-protective mother, Swastika Mukherjee plays the character to perfection. Saswata Chatterjee as Kizie’s long-suffering yet cautiously optimistic father will win you over.

Director Mukesh Chhabra deserves kudos for his apt handling of the cultural differences and for adjusting it well into the Indian context. However, there were a few missteps that should have been avoided. The characters of Sushant's parents and grandma are underdeveloped, Their screen presence is almost negligible. In terms of cinematography, Satyajit Pande's lenses have beautifully captured Jamshedpur in all its beauty. The part where Manny desperately cries that he wants to live may shake you up for a moment as the real-life Sushant is no more with us. However, we should rather remember him with this message from the film: “Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai yeh hum decide nehi kar sakte, lekin kaise jeena hai woh toh hum decide kar sakte hai”.

