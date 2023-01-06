Dig At Brother's Hair Loss, Revelation About Kate Middleton: Prince Harry Drops 'Book-Bomb' On UK Royals

In his highly-anticipated autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were well-acquainted with Meghan Markle prior to his engagement to her, and were ardent fans of her show Suits. Prior to their marriage in May 2018, Meghan had featured in the American legal drama.

Harry recalled Prince William, now the Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton's first meeting with Meghan, who greeted his borther with a hug. Harry said he was startled by their initial reaction before they met Meghan, when he revealed that he was dating the actor. Harry recalled them saying 'they were avid fans of Suits'.

Discussing Prince William's reaction to meeting Meghan Markle for the first time, Harry penned in Spare, an extract of which was publicised by Us Weekly, "[It] completely freaked him out. He recoiled. Willy (Prince William) didn’t hug many strangers. Whereas Meg (Meghan) hugged most strangers."

Harry further wrote about Prince William and Kate's response, when he apprised them that he had a new romantic interest. Allegedly, they were astonished to learn that he was in a relationship with an actress from one of their favourite programmes.

"I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular – nay, religious – viewers of Suits. Great, I thought, laughing. I've been worrying about the wrong thing. All this time I'd thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph," read an excerpt of Prince Harry's book, as reported by Us Weekly. Harry's book Spare will be released on January 10.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Prince William had cautioned his younger brother to slow down his relationship with Markle, as he was reportedly alarmed when they got engaged after less than a year of courtship.

In his much-anticipated memoir, Spare, Prince Harry also spoke about the time he noticed his brother, Prince William, had an 'alarming' quantity of hair loss over time. Harry also talked about William's appearance as he stated that with time, William, has stopped looking like their mother, Princess Diana.

According to a Page Six article, Prince Harry discussed his experience of seeing his brother at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, remarking on how much he had changed. He noted, "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little," then saying how the only thing that remained constant with the Prince of Wales was the "familiar scowl" which nevertheless "had always been the norm" during most of their interactions.

In the highly awaited autobiography, Harry went on to narrate a number of such stories in which he remarked on William's physical features. In one section, Harry expressed his concern over his brother's diminishing hairline, describing it as "alarming" and even "more advanced than mine," noting the two were only two years apart in age.

Harry and Meghan got married in May 2018 and had their firstborn, Archie, a year later in May 2019. Their youngest, Lilibet, was born in June 2021. After the two revealed in January 2020 that they would be leaving their roles as members of the royal family, they have been candid about their experience within it. Most recently, they featured in the Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan.