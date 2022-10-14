'Didn't Want Anybody To Be Offended': Rishab Shetty Opens Up About Depicting Rituals And Beliefs In Kantara

KANTARA has finally been released in theatres in Hindi after receiving much love from the audience in Kannada. The movie has also been successful at the box office. Recently, Rishab Shetty, who starred, wrote and directed the film, talked about how he did not want to offend people as the movie showcases the rituals and regional beliefs. He also said that he researched and talked to the people about the rituals.

While speaking to Film Companion, Rishab Shetty said, "I was looking at a story rooted in coastal Karnataka about agricultural land. But it isn’t just land. Bhootakola, Daivaradhane, our culture, our rituals and beliefs are all part of that. Once agricultural activities finish, it is marked with a celebration for 3-4 months because that is a ritual. People who have left the village also return for it. Such strong is the belief around all of it. It’s a rule."

He added, "I wanted to bring all that but I did not have the complete idea and knowledge about it. I didn’t any problem. I didn’t want anybody to be hurt or offended.”

Talking about his research, he said, "I talked to the people who perform these rituals. I asked them more about it and researched more about it to be sure about how to go about it.”

Apart from Rishabh Shetty, the movie also stars Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Biddappa. The movie is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Whereas, the music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

The movie will also release in the dubbed version of Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Kiccha Sudeep also praised the film. He wrote, "To the team that made me write this letter. We do witness films that are good and fantastic. But rarely do we come across one that leaves us speechless. "KAANTAARA" is one such film that left a huge impact. A simple plot, exceptionally well written and fantastically conceived."