'Didn't Know RP Is Rishabh Pant': Urvashi Rautela Amid Link-Up Controversy With Cricketer

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has recently been in the headlines for the past couple of months, as her name was controversially linked with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. The latter's alleged affair rumors soon grabbed the air, however, Rishab Pant quickly denied these details, and Urvashi Rautela was seen keeping her lips sealed.

However, the former beauty queen recently opened up in her latest interview with Hindustan Times, where Urvashi Rautela confided about the whole situation and confirmed the 'RP' situation was not linked to Rishabh Pant.

The actress was also got deeply affected by the storm taken against her on social media and how she adjusted to the trolls.

Urvashi quoted, "RP is my co-actor and stands for Ram Pothineni. I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP. People just assume stuff and write about it. And to those believing in such rumors, I'd say they need to analyze a little. If you haven't seen anything, or just because some Youtuber or for that matter anyone is saying something, how can you simply believe it?"

The 'Sanam Re' actress also reflected on her take on the heavy trolling she received during her trip to the World Cup 2022, where the Indian cricket team was also present at the same time.

Urvashi quickly grabbed the mic stating, "We always see comparisons being made that cricketers have way more respect than actors, or that they earn more than actors, and that bothers me a lot. I do understand that they play for the country, and are loved and respected largely, but actors as well have done so much. They've also represented the country. I have done that so many times. But I don't like these silly comparisons."

The viral video starred Urvashi at the stadium benches, whereas Rishab Pant was seen on the field during the match. The actress became highly upset as people were cheering Rishab Pant's name while she was present at the event grabbing attention. Rautela further added, "Anybody who's representing the country needs to be respected. People can't treat them like a commodity. They can't behave like gali-mohalle ke log. That's what I call invading privacy and I don't appreciate this."

On asking about her reaction to the trolls, Urvashi told the publication, "Trolling has become a way of life. It's a trend that's going on and everybody becomes a target of it. Everyone has to go through it, including the Prime Minister. But I believe, in life, there are way more important things to be stressing about and so I prefer to focus on work and worry about what to do on the professional front."

For the unaware, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's name suddenly got linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant, as the actress disclosed in an old interview, that a man named 'RP' waited in a hotel lobby for her for hours.

Soon, after the interview went viral, Rishabh Pant shared a cryptic Instagram story quoting, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."

The post got viral immediately before which the duo was rumored to be dating. Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela has a pipeline of films in her kitty, as she has recently completed the shooting of 'Dil Hai Gray' opposite Vivek Oberoi, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Akshay Oberoi.

The actress will also be seen in various Telugu projects including 'Waltair Veerayya', 'Black Rose', and an untitled project alongside actor Ram Pothineni.