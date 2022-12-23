Did You Know Vivek Oberoi Had Once Helped Kareena Kapoor With Her College Attendance?

Actor Vivek Oberoi reminisced about how he helped Kareena Kapoor when she was a student at Mithibai College in Mumbai, where he was also studying. In a recent interview, Vivek noted that he was a few years older than Kareena, who was having trouble with her attendance. Vivek also mentioned that he reminded her of his support.

Vivek and Kareena have worked together in several films, including Yuva (2004), helmed by Mani Ratnam. The movie also starred Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol in important roles.

Their second joint venture was Omkara (2006), directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The movie also featured Ajay, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Bipasha Basu. The pair's most recent film together was Kurbaan (2009).

During a conversation with Mashable India, Vivek recalled, "Mujhe yaad hai Kareena. Bebo (Kareena's nickname) nayi nayi aayi thi mere college mein. Main senior tha Bebo se ek do saal, do teen saal senior tha. Bebo aayi thi nayi nayi Mithibai College (I remember Kareena. Bebo was new to my college. I was senior to Bebo by three-four years)."

"Bebo ko problem horaha tha attendance ka (She was facing difficulty with her attendance). I made her remember this also, we did three or four movies together as well. I said (gestures at himself) 'Fikaar not, apun hai (Don't worry, I'm there)'. Leke gaya details aur andar se uska pura attendance clear karake leke aya (I took her details and, after going in, cleared her entire attendance record). She said, 'How did you do it?' I said, 'Khush reh, maze mein reh (Be happy, have fun)'."

Vivek recently made an appearance in the political saga, Dharavi Bank, co-starring Suniel Shetty. The series, which premiered exclusively on the streaming platform MX Player, was well-received by the audience. He will be next seen in the upcoming action-packed series Indian Police Force.

Kareena, on the other hand, will next appear in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, adapted from the novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. It stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Additionally, she has Hansal Mehta's upcoming unnamed flick and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu, in her kitty.