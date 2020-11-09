A picture of Kamala Harris with Mallika is doing rounds on social media from an event held eleven years ago, know the full story.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Where's the party tonight? In the US, as on Saturday, Kamala Harris had been elected as Vice President-elect of the United States. But are you aware that the US Vice President once partied with our own 'Jalebi Bai'- Mallika Sherawat in 2009, yes! you read that right. A picture of Kamla Harris with Mallika is doing rounds on social media from an event held eleven years ago.

Now, you must be wondering, when did the two meet? Kamala Harris and Mallika Sherawat met during a party in 2009. The Indian actor visited San Francisco in 2009 to research her role. She was playing the role of a Democratic campaign worker based on Kamala Harris in the 2011 film Politics of Love. During her visit to the US, she met Kamala Harris.

In 2009, Mallika tweeted about their meeting and she wrote, "Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule."

Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule! — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 23, 2009

She also shared a post on Facebook and shared a picture with Kamala and wrote, "With Kamala Harris, Attorney General of San Francisco. I was inspired by her for my role in Politics of Love."

The film Politics of Love was a 2011 romantic comedy film helmed by William Dear. Mallika was starred opposite Brian J. White in the film.

Mallika Sherawat is an actress, who is well known for her roles in the film like Khwahish, Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Welcome.

For the uninitiated, Kamala Harris was elected as the Vice President of the United States during the elections this year. She is a member of the Democratic Party and she is all set to assume office in January 20, 2021, alongside President-elect Joe Biden.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma