Did You Know? Late Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Was In Talks To Play Key Role In Prabhas' 'Project K'

South superstar Jr NTR's cousin and actor, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's shocking demise has left the country mourning. The funeral took place on Monday and the entire Nandamuri clan along with several politicians paid their last respects to the late actor.

Now, days after his sad demise, reports are rife that he was in talks with a few biggies as well, one of them being Prabhas' Project K. According to OTT Play, veteran producer Ashwini Dutt revealed that his team held talks with Taraka Ratna for a key role in Project K. But, the project couldn't happen due to his demise. Project K stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in the lead roles.

Jr NTR's cousin, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, 39, the grandson of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, passed away in Bengaluru's Narayana Hrudayalaya on Saturday night following a 23-day-long medical procedure. Taraka was in a coma after suffering a heart attack.

According to PTI, Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide 'padayatra' of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam.

After receiving initial treatment in a neighbouring hospital, Taraka was airlifted to Bengaluru. According to sources, he had been seriously ill ever since being admitted to the hospital and passed away on Saturday. According to family reports, the actor is survived by his wife Alekhya, and a daughter.