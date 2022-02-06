New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has left the entire nation grieving as she breathed her last on early Sunday morning (February 6, 2022). Popularly known as 'Nightingale of India’ and 'Queen of Melody', she was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in early January after testing positive for COVID-19.

Soon after the news broke out, her fans started sharing some iconic songs on social media platforms, remembering the melodious voice of Lata Didi. Her fans are seeking solace in her songs in such grieving times for people across the nation. However, do you know that Lata Mangeshkar never listens to her own songs?

Yes, read that right, the singer who has sung over 25,000 songs in 36 languages in a career spanning seven decades, in an interview, revealed she doesn't listen to her songs as she might end up finding mistakes in them.

“Never! I never listen to my songs. If I did, I’d find a hundred mistakes in my singing. Even in the past, once I finished recording a song I was done with it,” she had told Bollywood Hungama. The meaning is simple, for Lata, each of her songs had to be better than the previous ones. “If at all I listen to them, I feel I could have done so much better, applied my creative mind, given it a higher rendition,” she told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, has now issued a statement revealing that the singer died of multiple organ failure. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv