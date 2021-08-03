Did you know Indian Idol 12 Finale was supposed to happen in a big stadium? here's some detail about the 12-hour long episode
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12 which has kept the viewers glued to their TV sets for a long time now, is now gearing up for its grand finale. Yes, the show is left with six finalists: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble and the winner will be chosen from them on August 15.
And to make the last episode of this season of the singing reality show even more exciting, the makers have decided to make the episode 12-hour long. Yes, just a few days prior to the show's finale, it was announced that Indian Idol 12's grand finale will be the longest episode in Indian TV's history. It will start from 12 pm in the afternoon and will go on until 12 am at night.
12-hour-long episode
Talking to Indian Express, the show's director Neeraj Sharma mentioned that he wanted to do something big for the finale and hence came up with this idea. He said, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.”
There are no doubts that fans are eagerly missing the previous judge Neha Kakkar's presence in the show. But to everyone's disappointment, she might not attend the finale episode too. Yes, as per the recent reports, the singer will skip the grand finale of Indian Idol and as usual, her sister Sonu Kakkar will fill in for her.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal
Related Topics:
- Indian Idol 12
- Indian Idol 12 finale
- Indian Idol 12 finale episode
- Indian Idol 12 winner
- Indian Idol 12 contestants
- Indian Idol 12 grand finale
- Indian Idol 12 grand finale episode
- Indian Idol 12 sonu kakkar
- Indian Idol 12 himesh reshammiya
- Indian Idol 12 anu malik
- Indian Idol 12 last episode