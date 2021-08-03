Indian Idol 12's director Neeraj Sharma revealed that he was planning the show's grand finale in a big stadium but due to COVID-19 pandemic it could not be possible. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12 which has kept the viewers glued to their TV sets for a long time now, is now gearing up for its grand finale. Yes, the show is left with six finalists: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble and the winner will be chosen from them on August 15.

And to make the last episode of this season of the singing reality show even more exciting, the makers have decided to make the episode 12-hour long. Yes, just a few days prior to the show's finale, it was announced that Indian Idol 12's grand finale will be the longest episode in Indian TV's history. It will start from 12 pm in the afternoon and will go on until 12 am at night.

12-hour-long episode

Talking to Indian Express, the show's director Neeraj Sharma mentioned that he wanted to do something big for the finale and hence came up with this idea. He said, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.”

Talking about the difficulty in shooting, he further added, “It’s a mammoth task and hence we will be shooting for some performances beforehand. Also, there are going to be a lot of surprises and guest appearances which will make the episode a thoroughly entertaining one.”

Neha Kakkar will attend the finale?



There are no doubts that fans are eagerly missing the previous judge Neha Kakkar's presence in the show. But to everyone's disappointment, she might not attend the finale episode too. Yes, as per the recent reports, the singer will skip the grand finale of Indian Idol and as usual, her sister Sonu Kakkar will fill in for her.

Guest appearance by 'Shershaah'





Since it's a 12-hour long episode, the show will be filled with good amount of entertainment including various guests. But since the show is airing on the Independence Day, the upcoming patriotic film Shershaah's team including Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is expected to grace the show with their presence.

