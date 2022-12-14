Did You Know Brad Pitt's Next 'Babylon' Has 7,000 Costumes!

It is an understatement to call Babylon a visual spectacle. Reportedly, the upcoming Paramount film features thousands of ensembles, with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt having more than a dozen wardrobe changes each, according to the costume designer Mary Zophres.

"Babylon has by far the largest number of actors that I've ever dressed on a film. There are 7,000 costumes in this movie between background and 150 speaking parts. Principal cast members had about 15 changes." Zophres told Entertainment Tonight.

"The costumes were quite outrageous because we wanted it to be unlike anything we'd ever see on film before," she added.

Babylon is a narrative about Hollywood's thrilling shift from silent cinema to talkies during the 1920s. Therefore, its "characters largely define themselves through what they're wearing," explained director Damien Chazelle, who previously directed the musical sensation La La Land.

To illustrate the aspiring actress's (played by Robbie) liberated nature and eager attitude, Zophres said that she dressed the character in a plunging crimson outfit to make it seem like "something she cobbled together herself, like tap pants and a scarf wrapped around the waist."

Talking about purposefully slap-dash look put togther by Zophres, Robbie said, “Nellie (her character) comes from nothing and if we can see that in a costume, then great!"

Talking about Pitt, Zophres revealed that his character Jack Conrad embodies Hollywood's allure. "My suggestion for Jack was that he's such a great movie star that he's anything but stuffy. He rocks a tuxedo to the gatherings but apart from that, we rarely spot him in a suit," she said.

Some of the pieces Pitt rocks in the film include hand-knitted sweaters and cardigans, which Zophres claimed makes the Oscar winner look "fantastic."

Babylon is set in 1920s Hollywood and chronicles the "depravity and debauchery" of the movie industry through the outsider perspective of Manny (played by Diego Calva), a lowly assistant.

The trailer of the film also dangles the promise of unchecked hedonism - s*x, drugs, and alcohol - as well as interesting story arcs for its central characters whose ambitious goals can make or break their careers depending on how much they can handle.

Watch the Babylon trailer here: